Hubbard House to reopen for tours

By Bernadette Heier
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The historic Hubbard House in Mankato has been closed to the public since December 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now people can schedule to tour the historical 16-room mansion.

“The Hubbard House has been in Mankato since 1871, and we’re just really excited to get people back in and tour the house,” said Heather Harren, communications and archives manager at Blue Earth County Historical Society. “It’s one of those icons that you live in Mankato your entire life, and you don’t think to stop and take a tour, and we hope that people feel safe and comfortable coming back and touring the house.”

The Hubbard House will open Friday and remain open through Labor Day. Hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m to 4 p.m and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit the Blue Earth County Historical Society’s website for more information about the Hubbard House and to schedule a tour.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

