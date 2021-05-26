Hy-Vee, Mankato Brewery partnering to offer vaccination clinic

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has patterned with the Mankato Brewery to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic next Wednesday, June 2.

The clinic will be held at the Mankato Brewery from 3 to 7 p.m. Vaccine recipients 21 and older can receive a free pint of beer from the Mankato Brewery and a 10% off Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits coupon.

The Pfizer-BioNTech will be administered at the clinic and available to individuals 12 and older. Minors must have parental and/or guardian consent to receive a vaccine at this event.

Vaccine recipients will be able to receive their second dose of the vaccine at their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy 21 days after their first dose.

Live music will also be provided from 4 to 6 p.m. by local musician Nici Peper. Ummies Bar & Grill will also be onsite at 5 p.m. offering walking tacos.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting Hy-Vee’s website, although walk-ins will also be accepted.

Organizers from Hy-Vee add that it is recommended, but not required, that vaccine recipients bring the following to their vaccination at the Mankato Brewery:

Insurance card (if applicable);

Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if applicable); and

Photo ID.

Face masks will be required at the vaccination clinic. Anyone without insurance will still be able to receive a vaccine.

