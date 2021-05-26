Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hy-Vee, Mankato Brewery partnering to offer vaccination clinic

Vaccine recipients 21 and older can receive a free pint of beer from the Mankato Brewery and a 10% off Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits coupon
FILE — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has patterned with the Mankato Brewery to host a...
FILE — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has patterned with the Mankato Brewery to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic next Wednesday, June 2.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has patterned with the Mankato Brewery to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic next Wednesday, June 2.

The clinic will be held at the Mankato Brewery from 3 to 7 p.m. Vaccine recipients 21 and older can receive a free pint of beer from the Mankato Brewery and a 10% off Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits coupon.

The Pfizer-BioNTech will be administered at the clinic and available to individuals 12 and older. Minors must have parental and/or guardian consent to receive a vaccine at this event.

Vaccine recipients will be able to receive their second dose of the vaccine at their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy 21 days after their first dose.

Live music will also be provided from 4 to 6 p.m. by local musician Nici Peper. Ummies Bar & Grill will also be onsite at 5 p.m. offering walking tacos.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting Hy-Vee’s website, although walk-ins will also be accepted.

Organizers from Hy-Vee add that it is recommended, but not required, that vaccine recipients bring the following to their vaccination at the Mankato Brewery:

  • Insurance card (if applicable);
  • Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if applicable); and
  • Photo ID.

Face masks will be required at the vaccination clinic. Anyone without insurance will still be able to receive a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
Deshawn Woolridge Carter faces two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first and...
Mankato man facing criminal sexual conduct charges
FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation...
Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash
In order to add an extra layer of safety, everyone under the age of 18 will have to complete a...
City council approves free admission to Tourtellotte Pool this summer

Latest News

Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
NIH director encourages scientists to study impact of pandemic on mental health of children
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their...
COVID: National Institutes of Health asks for grant to study mental illness in kids