Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa astronaut Peggy Whitson plans trip back to space

By CNN
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A record-holding NASA astronaut from Iowa is currently retired, but she’s planning to head back to space.

Peggy Whitson revealed she will pilot a private company’s mission to space.

The Houseton-based company Axiom has dubbed the mission “AX-2.”

It will use a SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule to carry Whitson and another pilot to the International Space Station.

Whitson first flew to space in 2002, and has clocked 665 total days in space already. That’s almost a full two years.

The mission is slated to take off in 2022.

It could be among the first privately funded civilian missions to space to launch from U.S. soil.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
In order to add an extra layer of safety, everyone under the age of 18 will have to complete a...
City council approves free admission to Tourtellotte Pool this summer
Some members of the Jackson community have conflicting ideas about who or what is to blame for...
Island of silt on Loon Lake is growing, and so is frustration from residents
FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation...
Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

KEYC's new sister station, KMNF-LD, is on the air, with NBC & CW programming
NBC/CW Common Questions & Answers
Two people charged in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts in Nicollet and...
Two charged in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Former Otter Tail County deputy signs plea deal in deadly pursuit case
Some members of the Jackson community have conflicting ideas about who or what is to blame for...
Island of silt on Loon Lake is growing, and so is frustration from residents