Island of silt on Loon Lake is growing, and so is frustration from residents

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - On a lake in Jackson, once the most popular in the county for recreation, a major issue is piling up.

Jason Rossow lives on Loon Lake. He identified the problem in the bay next to his home about two years ago: an island of sludge, deposited into the middle of a bay now unfishable.

“Really, really dirty water coming down the creek, really dirty,” Rossow said.

Heavier and more frequent rainfalls over the last two years have brought down large amounts of sediment, now forming a sandbar near the shoreline of several Loon Lake properties.

Residents have discussed the issue with members of the county and the DNR, which has official jurisdiction over the lake and surrounding watershed.

Tom Kresko//DNR Area Hydrologist, Southwest Minnesota: “Lake levels have changed and that’s why I think the island has become much more expressive because lake levels have been lower,” DNR Area Hydrologist for Southwest Minnesota, Tom Kresko, said. “I would say, though, it appears that the sediment has increased, or at least the evidence of it has definitely increased.”

In recent years, area farmers say they’ve noticed the excess runoff getting worse.

“We noticed it with some of those big rains. As we went to spray along there, all of a sudden we saw 100-foot sections of the ditch bank collapsing,” Mark Goering, who farms north of Loon Lake, said. “We knew it was coming down here but we didn’t realize how bad it was at the outlet at Jason’s.”

Goering’s father farmed the land in Jackson before him -- his grandfather before that. Judicial Ditch 8, which collects runoff from his farm, has been in place since 1910, but Goering says the problem became massively worse after the county cleaned it out.

“When they cleaned it with an excavator they undermined the slopes,” Goering said.

JD 8 is the eighth-oldest drainage ditch in Jackson County. Large pieces of land collapsing, called sloughing, is evident. While landowners blame the cleanout, county officials say increased rainfall has made sediment build-up an issue across the country.

“Any county that has ditches probably experiences these same problems,” Jackson County Public Works Administrator Tim Stahl said.

Stahl says progress is being made. The county has hired a consultant to write a repair report, which outlines how to fix excess sedimentation.

The county has also received a $75,000 grant from the Dickinson County Clean Water Alliance to kick off repairs.

Possible solutions include side inlets to capture water and drop it below the drainage bank, or more rock ditch checks to slow the velocity of run-off. Stahl says time is needed to decide which route is best.

“Everybody likes things to occur quickly, myself included,” he said. “We are talking about a 110+ year ditch, and it was probably contributing sediment the day it was finished dug. I don’t think our solution will take 110 years, but we are working forward on that.”

The DNR says short-term fixes, like physically dredging the lake, are possible, but a long-term solution is necessary to ensure over-sedimentation doesn’t continue.

Kresko says that solution must be identified before the state spends time and money digging out the sludge.

“It’s taken a long time to get here where we are right now and we’re not gonna turn this around in a day or a week or a month,” Kresko said. “I think patience is something that I wish everybody had.”

He says the DNR, the county and landowners need to work together to determine the best steps forward.

But as sediment continues to build on Loon Lake, so does frustration from residents.

“Everybody that looked at the problem thinks it’s a major problem,” Rossow said. “Landowners and farm owners also think it’s a problem, and nobody’s happy with it, but we’re not getting a good solution out of anybody.”

“It’s not one of those things that can keep being deferred,” Goering said. “We need to fix the problem before it gets worse, because it’s really gonna cost money if we don’t do something.”

The Jackson County Drainage Authority will hold another public meeting on June 3 in the Jackson County Courthouse Board Room.

