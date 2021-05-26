Klah set for NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships are right around the corner.

”Last year at this time, I wasn’t even running because I had knee surgery,” said Kornelius Klah, a senior hurdler for the Minnesota State Mavericks. “Seeing how God helped me carry through this year and make it to nationals and perform with the best of the best is amazing to see.”

The road back wasn’t easy for Klah, as he endured six months of rehab before finally being able to get back to track and field activities.

”A bone in my knee broke off. They had to take it out and replace it with a new bone. I had that surgery in December. It took about six months, so [it was] June before I was fully recovered and able to start running again.”

The senior didn’t miss a beat, earning All-American honors at the National Indoor Track and Field Championships with a third-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles.

”Just giving him the appropriate rest. If something comes up here and there, we just need to back off a bit. He’s been great, responded well to everything we’ve done training-wise,” described head coach Chris Parno. “It’s about the opportunity for him and getting him into good races. I’m excited to see what he can do against that competition, he’s been super consistent.”

Klah is hoping for some more All-American awards at the Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, as the hurdler qualified in both the 110 and 400-meter hurdles.

The NSIC Outdoor Track and Field Newcomer of the Year is one of the top hurdlers to come through Minnesota State’s program, and will try to become the first to win a national title since Myles Hunter claimed the 110-meter hurdles national championship in 2019.

”Kornelius is definitely top two or three in those events. Kornelius has come on strong. It’s fun to be in the conversation with Myles, Myles is out there a bit, but Kornelius is biting at his ankles there a little bit,” Parno added.

The NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin Thursday in Allendale, Michigan.

