Man charged with 9 counts in downtown Minneapolis shootout

By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused in a downtown Minneapolis shootout that left two dead and many others wounded is facing nine charges.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 24-year-old Jawan Carroll, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Carroll is a known gang member.

Witnesses told investigators that Carroll and 24-year-old Christopher R. Jones Jr. of Brooklyn Park, fired repeatedly at each other early Saturday morning, catching others in the crossfire.

Jones was killed, as was a bystander celebrating his graduation from college.

