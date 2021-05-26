Man faces charges following public disturbance and assault

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 32-year-old man is facing assault charges, accused of threatening vehicles with a weapon in Mankato.

Authorities say Adrian Darren Dixon was engaging cars and threatening people driving by on Glenwood and Monks Avenue last night. Officials say he was suspected to be under the influence at the time of the incident.

“The individual had what some described as a knife or machete. Was out in the traffic lane approaching vehicles to a point by the time that officers arrived in the area. I would describe it as almost to [Monks Ave] and [Balcerzak Drive],” says Dan Schisel, Associate Director of Public Safety.

Dixon was taken to the Blue Earth County Jail on assault charges. Police say there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.