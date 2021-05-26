Mankato Brewery partnering with Hy-Vee for free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has patterned with the Mankato Brewery to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic next Wednesday, June 2.

The clinic will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Mankato Brewery.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered at the clinic and available to individuals 12 and older.

Vaccine recipients 21 and older can receive a free pint of beer from the Mankato Brewery and a 10% off Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits coupon.

There will also be food and live music free to the public.

Organizers say it’s a way to prompt people to get vaccines that they have been putting off and enjoy themselves afterward.

”There is a lot of people that want to get it, but just haven’t prioritized it yet, or they are just not sure yet if they are going to do it or not. This is just a little extra way to promote getting it and get a free beer in the process,” Mankato Brewery founder Tim Tupy said. “I was surprised at how many people told me they were going to come and do it.”.

Vaccine recipients can receive their second dose of the vaccine at their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy 21 days after their first dose.

Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine at the Mankato Brewery is encouraged, but not required, to bring an insurance card (if applicable), Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if applicable) and a photo ID. Masks are also required.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 438 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.