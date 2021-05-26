Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Brewery partnering with Hy-Vee for free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Vaccine recipients 21 and older can receive a free pint of beer from the Mankato Brewery and a 10% off Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits coupon
By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has patterned with the Mankato Brewery to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic next Wednesday, June 2.

The clinic will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Mankato Brewery.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered at the clinic and available to individuals 12 and older.

Vaccine recipients 21 and older can receive a free pint of beer from the Mankato Brewery and a 10% off Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits coupon.

There will also be food and live music free to the public.

Organizers say it’s a way to prompt people to get vaccines that they have been putting off and enjoy themselves afterward.

”There is a lot of people that want to get it, but just haven’t prioritized it yet, or they are just not sure yet if they are going to do it or not. This is just a little extra way to promote getting it and get a free beer in the process,” Mankato Brewery founder Tim Tupy said. “I was surprised at how many people told me they were going to come and do it.”.

Vaccine recipients can receive their second dose of the vaccine at their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy 21 days after their first dose.

Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine at the Mankato Brewery is encouraged, but not required, to bring an insurance card (if applicable), Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if applicable) and a photo ID. Masks are also required.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 438 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
Two people charged in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts in Nicollet and...
Two charged in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Some members of the Jackson community have conflicting ideas about who or what is to blame for...
Island of silt on Loon Lake is growing, and so is frustration from residents
In order to add an extra layer of safety, everyone under the age of 18 will have to complete a...
City council approves free admission to Tourtellotte Pool this summer
A 32-year-old man is facing assault charges, accused of threatening vehicles with a weapon in...
Man faces charges following public disturbance and assault

Latest News

Mankato Brewery partnering with Hy-Vee for free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Minnesota housing officials urging state legislators to proceed carefully in negotiating an end...
Many COVID-19 restrictions ending, not eviction moratorium
FILE - In this image provided by the Department of Health and Human Services, federal agents...
Feds take down Medicare scams that preyed on virus fears
FILE — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has patterned with the Mankato Brewery to host a...
Hy-Vee, Mankato Brewery partnering to offer vaccination clinic