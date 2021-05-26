Many COVID-19 restrictions on housing evictions ending

Your Photos
Minnesota housing officials urging state legislators to proceed carefully in negotiating an end to a moratorium on rental property evictions.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota housing officials urging state legislators to proceed carefully in negotiating an end to a moratorium on rental property evictions.

While other coronavirus restrictions are being lifted, lawmakers have failed to reach a compromise on ending the eviction moratorium. Because of COVID-19, landlords dealing with loud parties, police calls, and threatening behavior haven’t been able to evict misbehaving tenants. Those behind on rent also could not be evicted due to the executive order aimed at keeping people in stable housing during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

