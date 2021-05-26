Reflecting on George Floyd’s death and the changes the community made

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - George Floyd’s death happened a year ago today.

Today, Governor Walz called for a moment of silence lasting 9 minutes and 29 seconds in remembrance of George Floyd and every person whose life has been cut short due to racism and discrimination in Minnesota.

“I think this day will stand out, but there are many many other days for many other victims of police brutality and police violence that I also think will continue to be noted,” leader of Indivisible Saint Peter/Greater Mankato, Yurie Hong said.

Other organizations put together peaceful protests in the past year and on May 25th to honor Floyd.

“Standing with your neighbors, your friends and people you don’t know. All be there together shoulder to shoulder to show you stand up for this idea,” Hong said.

Changes can be seen in the state of Minnesota and across the country in light of George Floyd’s death.

Minnesota State University Mankato is on the top of that list.

“Again so when they leave here they have a fuller and richer understanding that the people of color are people just like them,” Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Minnesota State University, Mankato, Henry Morris said.

The university implemented multicultural inclusion and other changes to its Criminal Justice and Corrections program, which take effect in the fall of 2021.

“Who were teaching these police officers understood multiculturalism So a lot of it deals with faculty development and making some changes of how we do that,” Morris said.

Also included are required yearly interactions with diverse communities across the region and state.

