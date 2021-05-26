Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Two charged in connection to catalytic converter thefts

Two people charged in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts in Nicollet and...
Two people charged in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts in Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties.(AP)
By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people charged in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts in Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties.

26-year-old McKenzie Notch, of Granite Falls and 36-year-old Ryan Luckhardt, of Hutchinson, each face one count of felony theft.

According to court documents, officials recovered a catalytic converter in Nicollet County that had been taken from a Mankato business. During questioning, Notch told police they took two other catalytic converters from Mankato and three from New Ulm that same night.  Officers also report uncovering numerous catalytic converters during a search of the trunk of a vehicle the two were in.

Total damage is estimated at more than $6,000.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
In order to add an extra layer of safety, everyone under the age of 18 will have to complete a...
City council approves free admission to Tourtellotte Pool this summer
Some members of the Jackson community have conflicting ideas about who or what is to blame for...
Island of silt on Loon Lake is growing, and so is frustration from residents
FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation...
Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

KEYC's new sister station, KMNF-LD, is on the air, with NBC & CW programming
NBC/CW Common Questions & Answers
Former Otter Tail County deputy signs plea deal in deadly pursuit case
Iowa astronaut Peggy Whitson plans trip back to space
Some members of the Jackson community have conflicting ideas about who or what is to blame for...
Island of silt on Loon Lake is growing, and so is frustration from residents