Two charged in connection to catalytic converter thefts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people charged in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts in Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties.

26-year-old McKenzie Notch, of Granite Falls and 36-year-old Ryan Luckhardt, of Hutchinson, each face one count of felony theft.

According to court documents, officials recovered a catalytic converter in Nicollet County that had been taken from a Mankato business. During questioning, Notch told police they took two other catalytic converters from Mankato and three from New Ulm that same night. Officers also report uncovering numerous catalytic converters during a search of the trunk of a vehicle the two were in.

Total damage is estimated at more than $6,000.

