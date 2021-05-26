Walz orders flags at half staff in honor of fallen conservation officer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz is ordering all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings from sunrise to sunset on Friday in honor and remembrance of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Sarah Grell.

Grell was killed in the line of duty in a two-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids on Monday. She leaves behind a husband, Gene, and three children, Will, Jordan and Geno.

“Sarah Grell was an outstanding conservation officer, who was highly regarded and respected by her colleagues and her community, serving the people and natural resources of Minnesota with dignity and pride,” reads the proclamation issued by Walz. “The State of Minnesota recognizes Conservation Officer Grell for her dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, her fellow citizens with deep gratitude. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and the entire community.”

FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Sarah Grell, 39, holding a young deer. She was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grand Rapids, Minn., Monday, May 24, 2021. She leaves behind a husband and three children. (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

Grell spent 16 years with the Minnesota DNR. She was part of a family legacy, with her uncle, father and grandfather also working as conservation officers. Her husband, Gene, works for the DNR’s Forestry Division and her mother also worked for the DNR Fisheries until her retirement.

“The sense of loss we feel right now is indescribable,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a statement on Monday. “We are heartbroken for her family. Our deepest sympathies and concerns are with them. Officer Grell leaves behind an incredible legacy of service to Minnesota’s people and natural resources.”

“Officer Grell was the epitome of a public servant and served the Enforcement Division, the DNR, and the people of Minnesota with distinction,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, DNR Enforcement Division director. “Her loss is devastating, and we ask the people of Minnesota to keep Officer Grell and her family in their thoughts during this difficult time.”

Grell is the 23rd Minnesota conservation officer to die in the line of duty.

Individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to join in by lowering their flags on Friday.

