Born Learning Trail opens at Northeast Park in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Waseca partnered with the Greater Mankato Area United Way and Thrivent for the Born Learning Trail at Northeast Park.

The United Way is hoping to expand its program to more parks in the area.

Supporters held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for the official opening of the trail and its new features.

“Having these kids with their parents and grandparents talking, looking and noticing the park and just being aware,” Waseca Parks Superintendent Brad Dushaw said. “Getting the kids to be more social and more outgoing about things that are going on around them.”

The parks are welcoming people to come and enjoy their new features.

