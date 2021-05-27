Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Coley Ries retires from softball to focus on coaching career

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — While softball will always be part of her life, Eagle Lake native Coley Ries announced on social media that her time as a professional player has come to an end.

Ries started her career with the Mankato Peppers and Mankato East Cougars.

The right-handed pitcher won a national title with the Minnesota State Mavericks in 2017 and was named NFCA Division II Player of the Year.

Ries then went on to play professional ball in National Pro Fastpitch. She joined the Texas Charge in 2017 and moved to the Chicago Bandits a year later. In 2019, Ries signed with the Aussie Peppers, who played their home games at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

The NPF canceled the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, which gave Ries the opportunity to participate in Athletes Unlimited’s inaugural season.

“A small part of me holds on that this might not be the end, but right now it’s time to help mold the future of the sport as a head coach for Gustavus Adolphus College and in any other way I can possibly give back,” Ries wrote on Twitter. “This fairy tale book is ending, but never rule out a sequel.”

In August 2020, Ries was named head coach of the Gustavus Adolphus College softball program. She just finished her first season with the Gusties, who finished the 2021 season with an overall 17-17 record.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
Two people charged in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts in Nicollet and...
Two charged in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Some members of the Jackson community have conflicting ideas about who or what is to blame for...
Island of silt on Loon Lake is growing, and so is frustration from residents
In order to add an extra layer of safety, everyone under the age of 18 will have to complete a...
City council approves free admission to Tourtellotte Pool this summer
A 32-year-old man is facing assault charges, accused of threatening vehicles with a weapon in...
Man faces charges following public disturbance and assault

Latest News

The Scarlets are champions of the Big 9 conference.
Mankato West picks up where they left off in 2019 with Big 9 championship victory
Mankato West picks up where they left off in 2020 with Big 9 championship victory
Coley Ries retires from softball to focus on coaching career
The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants are atop Class AA for the second consecutive week.
Giants wrap up regular season ranked first in Class AA