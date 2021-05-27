Coley Ries retires from softball to focus on coaching career

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — While softball will always be part of her life, Eagle Lake native Coley Ries announced on social media that her time as a professional player has come to an end.

Ries started her career with the Mankato Peppers and Mankato East Cougars.

The right-handed pitcher won a national title with the Minnesota State Mavericks in 2017 and was named NFCA Division II Player of the Year.

Ries then went on to play professional ball in National Pro Fastpitch. She joined the Texas Charge in 2017 and moved to the Chicago Bandits a year later. In 2019, Ries signed with the Aussie Peppers, who played their home games at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

The NPF canceled the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, which gave Ries the opportunity to participate in Athletes Unlimited’s inaugural season.

“A small part of me holds on that this might not be the end, but right now it’s time to help mold the future of the sport as a head coach for Gustavus Adolphus College and in any other way I can possibly give back,” Ries wrote on Twitter. “This fairy tale book is ending, but never rule out a sequel.”

In August 2020, Ries was named head coach of the Gustavus Adolphus College softball program. She just finished her first season with the Gusties, who finished the 2021 season with an overall 17-17 record.

