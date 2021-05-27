Your Photos
Elysian mayor charged with DWI after being clocked at 97 mph

By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The mayor of Elysian is being charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

According to a criminal complaint, a Le Sueur County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Thomas Edward McBroom on April 16.

McBroom was reportedly clocked at 97 mph in a 60 mph zone on Highway 60.

A preliminary Breathalyzer allegedly showed McBroom had an alcohol content of .18 and a later reading of .17.

McBroom is charged with gross misdemeanor DWI, misdemeanor reckless driving and petty misdemeanor speeding.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

