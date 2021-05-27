Fairmont educator leaves lasting impression on students

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Creating a classroom environment where kids enjoy learning, are free to take risks and be themselves are some of the goals that Tyler Brackey, a sixth-grade math teacher at Fairmont Elementary School and this month’s Golden Apple Award recipient, excels at.

“To the kids, I am so proud of them for battling through this year. It has been a hard year for all of us,” Brackey said.

Brackey didn’t always know he wanted to go down the teaching path, but later learned that deep down his passion was guiding students on the right path for success and preparing them for the rest of their lives.

“Two years into my program, sitting up at 11 p.m. pushing a pencil on a ledger trying to balance the sheet. Thinking ‘this is so boring, I can’t do this for 40 years.’ I did little kids’ basketball camps with my head basketball coach. Those were moments that I always really enjoyed,” Brackey said.

Brackey’s teaching technique may look ordinary to the regular eye, but it is all but that. He takes the time to get to know every single one of his students and bond with them on a level they understand.

“It’s all about relationships,” he said. “Each kid is a unique individual and I have the opportunity to learn a little bit about 75 to 125 kids each year and I enjoy making those connections.”

Brackey gets to experience something that a lot of teachers do not get to, which is a second opportunity to bond with students he once called his own, but in a different way and with a different title.

“Having them on the basketball court and having them in the classroom is similar and different at the same time. It’s interesting to kind of see them pursue those passions and grow in those areas of interest, just like I got to see them in sixth grade.”

One thing is for sure, Fairmont Elementary School is lucky to call Tyler Brackey one of their educators.

“Honored and grateful. In a year where it has been difficult, where we faced a lot of challenges, it’s nice to know that I am still having a positive impact,” Brackey said.

