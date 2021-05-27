Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fairmont educator leaves lasting impression on students

By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Creating a classroom environment where kids enjoy learning, are free to take risks and be themselves are some of the goals that Tyler Brackey, a sixth-grade math teacher at Fairmont Elementary School and this month’s Golden Apple Award recipient, excels at.

“To the kids, I am so proud of them for battling through this year. It has been a hard year for all of us,” Brackey said.

Brackey didn’t always know he wanted to go down the teaching path, but later learned that deep down his passion was guiding students on the right path for success and preparing them for the rest of their lives.

“Two years into my program, sitting up at 11 p.m. pushing a pencil on a ledger trying to balance the sheet. Thinking ‘this is so boring, I can’t do this for 40 years.’ I did little kids’ basketball camps with my head basketball coach. Those were moments that I always really enjoyed,” Brackey said.

Brackey’s teaching technique may look ordinary to the regular eye, but it is all but that. He takes the time to get to know every single one of his students and bond with them on a level they understand.

“It’s all about relationships,” he said. “Each kid is a unique individual and I have the opportunity to learn a little bit about 75 to 125 kids each year and I enjoy making those connections.”

Visit www.KEYC.com to nominate a local educator for the Golden Apple Award

Brackey gets to experience something that a lot of teachers do not get to, which is a second opportunity to bond with students he once called his own, but in a different way and with a different title.

“Having them on the basketball court and having them in the classroom is similar and different at the same time. It’s interesting to kind of see them pursue those passions and grow in those areas of interest, just like I got to see them in sixth grade.”

One thing is for sure, Fairmont Elementary School is lucky to call Tyler Brackey one of their educators.

“Honored and grateful. In a year where it has been difficult, where we faced a lot of challenges, it’s nice to know that I am still having a positive impact,” Brackey said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
Two people charged in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts in Nicollet and...
Two charged in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Some members of the Jackson community have conflicting ideas about who or what is to blame for...
Island of silt on Loon Lake is growing, and so is frustration from residents
In order to add an extra layer of safety, everyone under the age of 18 will have to complete a...
City council approves free admission to Tourtellotte Pool this summer
A 32-year-old man is facing assault charges, accused of threatening vehicles with a weapon in...
Man faces charges following public disturbance and assault

Latest News

Fairmont educator leaves lasting impression on students
The Albert Lea School District is the latest to be approved for an online school by the...
Albert Lea Public Schools adds online option
Students at Prairie Winds Middle School conduct news broadcast for a class project in Mankato,...
Prairie Winds students create news broadcast as part of class project
Prairie Winds students create news broadcast as part of class project