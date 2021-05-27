Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Kiwanis Holiday Lights set to return for 2021 holiday season

By Bernadette Heier
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Summer may just be kicking off, but preparations are already underway for the return of the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display.

With last year’s light show canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik says he is excited to bring the light show back to Sibley Park for its 10th year, adding that the organization has been busy revamping old pieces and creating new ones.

“People will be interested to come down and see what we’ve been working on,” Wojcik said. “It’s amazing what an entire year gives you as far as ideas you come up with on how to make the experience better for everyone.”

In addition, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights have helped spread joy to other communities for the past few years by loaning their lights to other shows, including the Celebrate Redwood Falls light show.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
Two people charged in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts in Nicollet and...
Two charged in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Some members of the Jackson community have conflicting ideas about who or what is to blame for...
Island of silt on Loon Lake is growing, and so is frustration from residents
In order to add an extra layer of safety, everyone under the age of 18 will have to complete a...
City council approves free admission to Tourtellotte Pool this summer
A 32-year-old man is facing assault charges, accused of threatening vehicles with a weapon in...
Man faces charges following public disturbance and assault

Latest News

Kiwanis Holiday Lights set to return for 2021 holiday season
Located next to the Red Jacket Trail, the newly cultivated plot that is home to the Blue Earth...
Blue Earth County Community Farm opens for season; in need of volunteers
Blue Earth County Community Farm opens for season, in need of volunteers
Blue Earth County Community Farm manager and volunteer pull weeds in a bed of radishes.
Blue Earth County Community Farm receives SHIP grant