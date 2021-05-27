Kiwanis Holiday Lights set to return for 2021 holiday season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Summer may just be kicking off, but preparations are already underway for the return of the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display.

With last year’s light show canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik says he is excited to bring the light show back to Sibley Park for its 10th year, adding that the organization has been busy revamping old pieces and creating new ones.

“People will be interested to come down and see what we’ve been working on,” Wojcik said. “It’s amazing what an entire year gives you as far as ideas you come up with on how to make the experience better for everyone.”

In addition, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights have helped spread joy to other communities for the past few years by loaning their lights to other shows, including the Celebrate Redwood Falls light show.

