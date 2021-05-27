Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato offering walk-in clinic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato offering its first walk-in COVID vaccinations Thursday.

Vaccines will be administered from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the vaccination center located at 1315 Stadium Road.

No appointments are necessary. Vaccinations are also open to non-Mayo Clinic patients.

Those under the age of 18 will need consent from a guardian in person or by phone.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.