Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato offering walk-in clinic
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato offering its first walk-in COVID vaccinations Thursday.
Vaccines will be administered from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the vaccination center located at 1315 Stadium Road.
No appointments are necessary. Vaccinations are also open to non-Mayo Clinic patients.
Those under the age of 18 will need consent from a guardian in person or by phone.
