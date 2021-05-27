Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato offering walk-in clinic

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato offering its first walk-in COVID vaccinations Thursday.

Vaccines will be administered from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the vaccination center located at 1315 Stadium Road.

No appointments are necessary. Vaccinations are also open to non-Mayo Clinic patients.

Those under the age of 18 will need consent from a guardian in person or by phone.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
Thomas Edward McBroom, who is also the mayor of Elysian, Minn., is being charged with DWI and...
Elysian mayor charged with DWI after being clocked at 97 mph
FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation...
Walz orders flags at half staff in honor of fallen conservation officer
A potential buyer of the former Del Monte facility in Sleepy Eye has withdrawn its offer in the...
Offer to purchase Del Monte facility withdrawn
Gov. Tim Walz hopes new giveaways will pick up the pace of coronavirus vaccinations in...
Minnesota to give away prizes to people who get vaccinated

Latest News

The latest on vaccines, immunity, and boosters.
COVID: Vaccines, immunity and boosters
Gov. Tim Walz hopes new giveaways will pick up the pace of coronavirus vaccinations in...
Minnesota to give away prizes to people who get vaccinated
Minnesota to give away prizes to people who get vaccinated
Minnesota to give away prizes to people who get vaccinated
That’s put a strain on a lot of travel agencies and other businesses that depend on them for...
Rental car shortage impacting business, tourism at home, abroad