Minnesota to offer giveaways for getting COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Tim Walz hopes new giveaways will pick up the pace of coronavirus vaccinations in...
Gov. Tim Walz hopes new giveaways will pick up the pace of coronavirus vaccinations in Minnesota, which has slowed recently.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz hopes new giveaways will pick up the pace of coronavirus vaccinations in Minnesota, which has slowed recently.

Walz is expected to announce a list of incentives Thursday, including tickets to the Minnesota State Fair, fishing licenses, and state park passes.

According to Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann, 100,000 people who are vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June will be eligible for the items.

The goal is to have 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older vaccinated by July 1, a target President Joe Biden has set for the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

