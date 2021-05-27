Your Photos
Nicollet County joins others in adopting CodeRED community notification system

FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it has switched from Everbridge to the CodeRED community notification system.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it has switched from Everbridge to the CodeRED community notification system.

The CodeRED community notification system allows residents to receive important alerts and time-sensitive messages in real-time.

“Upon evaluating our previous notification system and other available options, we chose CodeRED for its innovative features, user-friendly platform, and widespread adoption rates across the country,” said Sheriff Dave Lange. “Their company-owned redundant data centers help ensure every resident’s data is safe and that messages are delivered quickly and reliably to thousands of individuals within minutes. We’re excited to expand our communication channels with residents to include text, phone, email and social media platforms, providing the information they need to know to make better-informed decisions during an emergency.”

Nicollet County residents are encouraged to visit Nicollet County’s website to subscribe for CodeRED alerts and notifications. Users will have the option to have these alerts and messages delivered to them via phone, SMS messages, email, mobile app push notifications, social media sites, TTD devices and more.

Today, May 27, 2021, the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office issued a press release informing citizens of our new emergency...

Posted by Nicollet County MN on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

