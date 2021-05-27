Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Offer to purchase Del Monte facility withdrawn

A potential buyer of the former Del Monte facility in Sleepy Eye has withdrawn its offer in the...
A potential buyer of the former Del Monte facility in Sleepy Eye has withdrawn its offer in the current purchase agreement.(City of Sleepy Eye)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - A potential buyer of the former Del Monte facility in Sleepy Eye has withdrawn its offer in the current purchase agreement.

According to Sleepy Eye Economic Development Authority director Kurk Kramer, the pet-product company Chasing Our Tails cites “financial challenges” as the reason for its offer withdrawal.

Kramer says the company is trying to rework an offer to purchase the plant but had to withdraw from the agreement as-is.

The Del Monte plant closed in 2019, impacting 75 full-time employees and 300 part-time employees.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
Two people charged in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts in Nicollet and...
Two charged in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Some members of the Jackson community have conflicting ideas about who or what is to blame for...
Island of silt on Loon Lake is growing, and so is frustration from residents
A 32-year-old man is facing assault charges, accused of threatening vehicles with a weapon in...
Man faces charges following public disturbance and assault
FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation...
Walz orders flags at half staff in honor of fallen conservation officer

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Gov. Tim Walz has directed that all flags at state buildings in Minnesota be flown at...
Flags ordered at half-staff in honor of shooting victims
Gov. Tim Walz hopes new giveaways will pick up the pace of coronavirus vaccinations in...
Minnesota to offer giveaways for getting COVID-19 vaccine
tc 52721
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast