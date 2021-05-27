Offer to purchase Del Monte facility withdrawn

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - A potential buyer of the former Del Monte facility in Sleepy Eye has withdrawn its offer in the current purchase agreement.

According to Sleepy Eye Economic Development Authority director Kurk Kramer, the pet-product company Chasing Our Tails cites “financial challenges” as the reason for its offer withdrawal.

Kramer says the company is trying to rework an offer to purchase the plant but had to withdraw from the agreement as-is.

The Del Monte plant closed in 2019, impacting 75 full-time employees and 300 part-time employees.

