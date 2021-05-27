Open Door Health Center helps navigate MNsure changes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Changes will soon be coming to MNsure.

Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace will be expanding coverage and savings for Minnesotans through an increase in the advanced premium tax credit for MinnesotaCare to lower monthly premiums.

Some income guidelines have also recently changed.

The Open Door Health Center in Mankato is helping people to navigate through these changes.

“The notices are starting to come out in the mail now,” said Jayme Enamorado, community outreach manager at Open Door Health Center. “So it will tell you that you will have more savings and an increase on your premium tax credits have gone up. The letter is not going to tell you what your new tax credit is, but we can help you and look that up for you in our office.”

The changes first came during the Peacetime Emergency Act and are now coming again through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.