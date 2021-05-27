Your Photos
Open House for retiring MSU Mankato President Davenport

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A chance to celebrate and honor outgoing Minnesota State University Mankato President Richard Davenport.

An open house retirement reception is being held one week from today on June 3rd from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Grand Hall at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.

The event is free and anyone is invited to attend. Pre-registration is requested on the Greater Mankato Growth website calendar.

Davenport is officially retiring on June 30th after serving for 19 years as the 12th president in MSU’s 153-year history.

