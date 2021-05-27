Your Photos
Rep. Jim Hagedorn tours US-Mexico border

By Jared Dean
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN-01) traveled with members of the Border Security Caucus’ Congressional Delegation to evaluate the situation at the US-Mexico border.

The group toured near El Paso, Texas to look at how the country is currently dealing with issues like illegal immigration.

”I was interested to see if there was a big shift from the Trump to Biden [administrations],” Hagedorn said. “If some of the things that we worked for like building the wall, ending asylum claims were done down there, ending catch and release and if that would make a difference. We asked them what other resources they would need, other than money, for their personnel and the border patrol said ‘finish the wall, put in the sensors, let us have the intelligence that we need.’ And others said they were concerned.”

Hagedorn says he will take what he learned back to Washington.

