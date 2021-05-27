Rep. Jim Hagedorn tours US-Mexico border

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN-01) traveled with members of the Border Security Caucus’ Congressional Delegation to evaluate the situation at the US-Mexico border.

The group toured near El Paso, Texas to look at how the country is currently dealing with issues like illegal immigration.

”I was interested to see if there was a big shift from the Trump to Biden [administrations],” Hagedorn said. “If some of the things that we worked for like building the wall, ending asylum claims were done down there, ending catch and release and if that would make a difference. We asked them what other resources they would need, other than money, for their personnel and the border patrol said ‘finish the wall, put in the sensors, let us have the intelligence that we need.’ And others said they were concerned.”

Hagedorn says he will take what he learned back to Washington.

The U.S. is far and away the world’s most generous country when it comes to legal immigration. @POTUS’ amnesty and open border polices are “America last” policies. We must secure our border and embrace national security in order to resolve this emergency and put America first. pic.twitter.com/YeLe4ICI9B — Congressman Jim Hagedorn (@RepHagedorn) May 25, 2021

