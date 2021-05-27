Your Photos
Suspect in custody after 3 officers shot in suburban Dallas

Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal person in suburban Dallas.
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal person in suburban Dallas.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLOWER MOUND, Texas (AP) — A suspect has been taken into custody in a Dallas suburb after an hourslong standoff during which three police officers were shot and wounded.

Authorities say the officers are expected to recover after they were shot at a home in Flower Mound, about 25 miles northwest of Dallas.

Police say the man was taken into custody early Thursday morning.

The officers had been responding to a call Wednesday night about a suicidal person at the home.

Police say gunfire erupted from inside, striking three officers.

One was treated at the scene and the two other officers were treated and released from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

