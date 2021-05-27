Xcel Energy program helps customers pay bills

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new Xcel Energy program seeking to help customers who have fallen behind on their electric bills during the pandemic.

Through the Payment Plan Credit Program, up to 75% of a customer’s past-due balance is forgiven when they enroll in a payment plan and stay current on that plan. The program is available to Xcel Energy customers who have 1 to $4,000 in past due charges. Since its launch earlier this month, more than 1,200 eligible customers have enrolled.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.