100 most traveled days: Memorial Day through Labor Day

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota officials issuing a reminder to drive smart for those hitting the road this holiday weekend.

Memorial Day through Labor Day marks the 100 most traveled days on Minnesota roads. State officials say, if driving behaviors don’t improve, the state could face a tragic repeat of last summer, which marked the deadliest summer on Minnesota roads in a decade.

During Memorial Day weekend last year, eight people lost their lives in six fatal crashes.

“Memorial Day to Labor Day is typically when we see a spike in our major crashes and that’s just because that’s when we see more travel in the roadway and that’s when we have more fatal crashes,” says Sgt. Troy Christianson,

Statewide extra seat belt enforcement continues through June 6.

