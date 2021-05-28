Your Photos
Bullet hole found in Mankato apartment complex

By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police say two Mankato residents came home from vacation to find a bullet hole in their apartment complex.

Mankato police responded to the apartment complex on East Cherry Street late Wednesday night.

Authorities say the first-floor tenants of the complex left for vacation last week. When they returned home, they found a bullet hole in their ceiling and a stray bullet on the floor.

Public Safety says the bullet hit the floor of the second-floor apartment, which was occupied at the time.

No suspects have been found, and police say the incident is still under investigation.

