Bullet hole found in Mankato apartment complex
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police say two Mankato residents came home from vacation to find a bullet hole in their apartment complex.
Mankato police responded to the apartment complex on East Cherry Street late Wednesday night.
Authorities say the first-floor tenants of the complex left for vacation last week. When they returned home, they found a bullet hole in their ceiling and a stray bullet on the floor.
Public Safety says the bullet hit the floor of the second-floor apartment, which was occupied at the time.
No suspects have been found, and police say the incident is still under investigation.
