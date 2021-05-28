Your Photos
Confusion over mask mandates forces Iowa school districts to choose between violating state or federal law

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - School districts across Iowa are still trying to figure out whether they should follow state or federal law when it comes to requiring masks on school buses.

Early Thursday, May 20, morning, Iowa governor Kim Reynolds signed a law banning school districts from requiring students and staff to wear masks. However, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order from early January establishes masks must be required while riding public transportation, which includes school buses.

According to the U.S. Constitution, federal trumps state and Cornell Law School goes on to say that means that, generally, federal laws take precedence over state laws, but that has not settled the confusion.

Cedar Rapids schools superintendent Noreen Bush said they plan on following the state law for now.

”What we are going to certainly do is still continue to encourage mask wearing on our buses,” she said.

Other school districts across eastern Iowa, like Western Dubuque, are doing the same. Superintendent Rick Colpitts said, though, he is second-guessing whether that is the right call to make.

In Dubuque, superintendent Stan Rheingans said they will be following the CDC’s order.

”We have got a lot of attorneys trying to figure that exact question out because we want to follow the law, and we want to follow the right one,” he added. “We do not want to keep making changes and confusing parents.”

Rheingans said they decided to take matters into their own hands as they have no expectations of receiving any help from the Iowa Department of Education on this.

”We have been on our own to this point, so we may receive some explanation at some point; I cannot guess what they might do,” he commented. “I just know what they have done to this point.”

On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Health told KCRG-TV9, ‘school districts and their legal counsel are the best resource for review and guidance on this topic’.

