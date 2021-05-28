Denisha Cartwright poised for big performances at NCAA Track and Field Championships

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks track and field team is set for this year’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The Mavericks have 10 athletes representing ‘the Herd,’ including Denisha Cartwright, a junior who is expected to be very busy during the competition.

Cartwright qualified for four events, including the 100 and 200-meter dashes, 100-meter hurdles and the 4x100-meter relay.

”It has been pretty surprising that she’s handled so much,” head coach Chris Parno said. “We give her a lot of rest, especially if she has a bigger weekend coming up. Ultimately, though, I think the outdoor schedule sets up a bit better because it’s a three-day schedule. Whatever final she makes, hopefully, it’s all four, she’ll be in all those Saturday. She’s always up for the challenge. You try to back her off a bit, but she comes back and says she’s ready for the next one. It’s good, we just have to make sure she gets plenty of rest, so she can be ready to roll on race day.“

”I try to take it one race at a time, tell myself we have the 4x1, let’s get this done with,” Cartwright added. “I have the hurdles, [let’s] get this done with. I focus [on] one race at a time, so there isn’t so much pressure. That’s what I do.”

Cartwright is no stranger to a loaded schedule at the national meet. For the indoor track and field season, the sprinter earned All-American honors in four events, including a runner-up finish in the 60-meter hurdles.

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY 1!



📍Grand Valley State University - Allendale, MI

2:00pm (ET) - Mens Hammer

3:30pm (ET) - Mens 100m

4:10pm (ET) - Mens 400mh

5:25pm (ET) - Womens 4x100m

6:15pm (ET) - Womens 100m pic.twitter.com/FyizAzBVWX — 〽️innesota State University T&F/XC (@MavTrack) May 27, 2021

The performances played a big role in helping the MSU women’s track and field team finish in second place for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, and Cartwright is poised for more big performances at the Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

”To be able to do that is very impressive,” stated Parno. “She’s only been here about three months, and she’s already a four-time All-American. She goes in rated [number] one in the 100 hurdles and 4x100 relay. She’s [rated] ninth in the 100-meter dash and [either] ninth or 12th in the 200. Anything can happen at the national meet, you have to be a competitor and show up.”

