Detroit Lakes sex offender on the run

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A convicted sex offender from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, is on the run and now a wanted fugitive.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections website indicates 56-year-old Robert Thomas Baca has been on the run since May 15, 2021.

He was convicted of felony criminal sexual conduct and 2nd degree sexual contact (fear/great bodily harm) in Becker County in 1997. He also has also been charged with knowingly providing false information and violating sex offender registration requirements multiple times.

If you know anything about Baca’s whereabouts, call your local law enforcement.

