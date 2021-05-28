Funeral services held for Minnesota DNR officer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Funeral services took place Friday for the state conservation officer who died while on duty.

39-year-old Sarah Grell, of Cohasset, was killed Monday morning when a semi struck her pickup truck in Itasca County.

A public visitation service began at 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.