Funeral services held for Minnesota DNR officer

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Funeral services took place Friday for the state conservation officer who died while on duty.

39-year-old Sarah Grell, of Cohasset, was killed Monday morning when a semi struck her pickup truck in Itasca County.

A public visitation service began at 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

