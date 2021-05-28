Your Photos
Gustavus Adolphus College hires Thompson for new equity and inclusion role

By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Gustavus Adolphus College named its first vice president for equity and inclusion Thursday.

Doug Thompson will lead diversity and racial justice strategies across the college, and also be the chairman for the President’s Council for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Gustavus Adolphus College President Rebecca M. Bergman appointed Doug Thompson as the college's...
Gustavus Adolphus College President Rebecca M. Bergman appointed Doug Thompson as the college's inaugural vice president for equity and inclusion Thursday, May 27, 2021.(Gustavus Adolphus College)

In addition, Thompson will also manage a professional staff charged with building a welcoming and supportive campus.

Thompson will focus on growing Gustavus’ reach and impact and building and strengthening local, regional, and national partnerships.

