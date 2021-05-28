Gustavus Adolphus College hires Thompson for new equity and inclusion role
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Gustavus Adolphus College named its first vice president for equity and inclusion Thursday.
Doug Thompson will lead diversity and racial justice strategies across the college, and also be the chairman for the President’s Council for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
In addition, Thompson will also manage a professional staff charged with building a welcoming and supportive campus.
Thompson will focus on growing Gustavus’ reach and impact and building and strengthening local, regional, and national partnerships.
