Highway 60 detour from Madelia to Lake Crystal begins June 2

By Bernadette Heier
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Motorists traveling eastbound on Highway 60 from Madelia to Lake Crystal will be detoured beginning June 2.

The detour reroutes traffic east on Watonwan County Road 3 then north on Blue Earth County Road 20.

The detour re-routes traffic east on Watonwan County Road 3 then north on Blue Earth County Road 20.(Minnesota Department of Transpor | KEYC News Now)

“Businesses that are along that portion of Highway 60, as well as for residences, you will see signage directing the through-Highway 60-traffic to get off onto the detour route. You will not be able to travel all the way through Highway 60, if you are legitimately trying to get to Lake Crystal you will need to take the detour otherwise you will be out of luck,” MnDot District 7 Construction Engineer Scott Thompson explained.

The project is to replace pipes and improve driving conditions on eastbound lanes.

Work is expected to wrap up at the end of June, however, motorists may still encounter a periodic lane closure until July 14.

