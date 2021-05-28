Investigators charge Dakota County couple for 2018 explosion, fire in Montgomery

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Charges have been filed in Le Sueur County District Court after a Dakota County couple was found to have been responsible for an explosion and house fire in Montgomery in 2018.

Christopher Hale was charged Friday with three counts of insurance fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit arson. His wife, Isabella, was charged with two counts of insurance fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

Authorities say that an explosion and fire occurred at a property located at 104 3rd Street SW in Montgomery on July 17, 2018. The explosion destroyed the house on the property and inflicted extensive damage to a neighboring residence.

The property is owned by Christopher Hale, who at the time of the incident was buying and selling houses and rental properties. The house was vacant and was previously posted on the market at the time of the incident.

After the fire was extinguished, an investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire was conducted by the Montgomery Police Department, Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office, CenterPoint Energy, National Pipeline Safety and representatives from State Farm Insurance.

After a natural gas line leak was eliminated to have caused the explosion and fire, investigators dug out the remains of the house and located evidence of flammable liquids. Following this discovery, along with information of previous reports to the Montgomery Police Department that indicated Christopher Hale was going to burn the house, authorities ruled that the fire had been intentionally set.

Christopher and Isabella Hale were in the Boston area visiting friends and family at the time of the fire.

Upon his return to Minnesota, Christopher Hale met with a Montgomery police officer and denied any involvement with the fire. Thereafter, he submitted a claim to State Farm Insurance totaling approximately $360,000 for damaged and lost property.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist with the investigation in the weeks and months that followed.

Le Sueur County investigators later collected additional witness statements and digital and electronic evidence involving the Hales. In addition, they also collected evidence on a third person, a 30-year-old man who was employed at Christopher Hale’s Minnesota Kitchens Company, whom investigators suspected actually started the fire while the Hales were in Boston. However, this individual was found deceased in Santa Monica, California in September 2020.

A search warrant was executed at Christopher and Isabella Hale’s rural Dakota County residence in February, where officers found additional evidence.

The case file was officially submitted to the Le Sueur County Attorney’s Office for charges, which have been filed in Le Sueur County District Court.

Christopher and Isabella Hale will be summoned to appear in Le Sueur County District Court on these charges at a later date.

