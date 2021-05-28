Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Investigators charge Dakota County couple for 2018 explosion, fire in Montgomery

FILE — Charges have been filed in Le Sueur County District Court after a Dakota County couple...
FILE — Charges have been filed in Le Sueur County District Court after a Dakota County couple was found to have been responsible for an explosion and house fire in Montgomery in 2018.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Charges have been filed in Le Sueur County District Court after a Dakota County couple was found to have been responsible for an explosion and house fire in Montgomery in 2018.

Christopher Hale was charged Friday with three counts of insurance fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit arson. His wife, Isabella, was charged with two counts of insurance fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

Authorities say that an explosion and fire occurred at a property located at 104 3rd Street SW in Montgomery on July 17, 2018. The explosion destroyed the house on the property and inflicted extensive damage to a neighboring residence.

The property is owned by Christopher Hale, who at the time of the incident was buying and selling houses and rental properties. The house was vacant and was previously posted on the market at the time of the incident.

After the fire was extinguished, an investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire was conducted by the Montgomery Police Department, Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office, CenterPoint Energy, National Pipeline Safety and representatives from State Farm Insurance.

After a natural gas line leak was eliminated to have caused the explosion and fire, investigators dug out the remains of the house and located evidence of flammable liquids. Following this discovery, along with information of previous reports to the Montgomery Police Department that indicated Christopher Hale was going to burn the house, authorities ruled that the fire had been intentionally set.

Christopher and Isabella Hale were in the Boston area visiting friends and family at the time of the fire.

Upon his return to Minnesota, Christopher Hale met with a Montgomery police officer and denied any involvement with the fire. Thereafter, he submitted a claim to State Farm Insurance totaling approximately $360,000 for damaged and lost property.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist with the investigation in the weeks and months that followed.

Le Sueur County investigators later collected additional witness statements and digital and electronic evidence involving the Hales. In addition, they also collected evidence on a third person, a 30-year-old man who was employed at Christopher Hale’s Minnesota Kitchens Company, whom investigators suspected actually started the fire while the Hales were in Boston. However, this individual was found deceased in Santa Monica, California in September 2020.

A search warrant was executed at Christopher and Isabella Hale’s rural Dakota County residence in February, where officers found additional evidence.

The case file was officially submitted to the Le Sueur County Attorney’s Office for charges, which have been filed in Le Sueur County District Court.

Christopher and Isabella Hale will be summoned to appear in Le Sueur County District Court on these charges at a later date.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
A potential buyer of the former Del Monte facility in Sleepy Eye has withdrawn its offer in the...
Offer to purchase Del Monte facility withdrawn
Thomas Edward McBroom, who is also the mayor of Elysian, Minn., is being charged with DWI and...
Elysian mayor charged with DWI after being clocked at 97 mph
FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation...
Walz orders flags at half staff in honor of fallen conservation officer
Some members of the Jackson community have conflicting ideas about who or what is to blame for...
Island of silt on Loon Lake is growing, and so is frustration from residents

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
FILE — Dean Blackwell holds his American flag over his heart during the Pledge of Allegiance at...
Memorial Day services planned for greater Mankato area
A competitor on the Viking's Esports team practicing League of Legends
Vikings Esports reaches North American semifinal round
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown delivers his...
Bahena Rivera found guilty of murder in Mollie Tibbetts killing