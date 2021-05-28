Mankato Area Public Schools kick-starts free summer meal program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With school out for the summer, Mankato Area Public Schools is making sure kids get enough to eat over the summer.

Summer meals will be available to anyone aged 18 and younger at no cost.

The free meals will be available from June 10 to Aug. 20. Sites will be open for meal pick up Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The participating schools include, but are not limited to, Eagle Lake, Hoover, Jefferson, Rosa Parks and Monroe Elementary, as well as Mankato East and West high schools.

