Mankato expands recycling programs at city parks, athletic fields

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato has expanded its recycling program in city parks.

Recycling carts are now available at community athletic fields at Heron Drive, Jaycee Park, Jaycee Court and Land of Memories Park, as well as Sibley Park and ball fields.

“Being a college softball father, I’ve spent a good part of my life at the softball field and I know everything out there is almost all recyclable,” City of Mankato Environmental Sustainability Coordinator Rick Baird said.

That’s why Baird designed carts with a hole on top to fit large sports drinks, equipped with a bungee cord closing the cart to prevent anyone from throwing away non-recyclables in it.

The expansion comes after a successful pilot last fall where park visitors regularly placed recyclables in carts at Alexander, Stoltzman and Thomas Parks.

Today you’ll find 50 recycling carts dispersed throughout area parks in Mankato.

