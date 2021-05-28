Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato expands recycling programs at city parks, athletic fields

By Bernadette Heier
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato has expanded its recycling program in city parks.

Recycling carts are now available at community athletic fields at Heron Drive, Jaycee Park, Jaycee Court and Land of Memories Park, as well as Sibley Park and ball fields.

“Being a college softball father, I’ve spent a good part of my life at the softball field and I know everything out there is almost all recyclable,” City of Mankato Environmental Sustainability Coordinator Rick Baird said.

That’s why Baird designed carts with a hole on top to fit large sports drinks, equipped with a bungee cord closing the cart to prevent anyone from throwing away non-recyclables in it.

The expansion comes after a successful pilot last fall where park visitors regularly placed recyclables in carts at Alexander, Stoltzman and Thomas Parks.

Today you’ll find 50 recycling carts dispersed throughout area parks in Mankato.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
Thomas Edward McBroom, who is also the mayor of Elysian, Minn., is being charged with DWI and...
Elysian mayor charged with DWI after being clocked at 97 mph
FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation...
Walz orders flags at half staff in honor of fallen conservation officer
A potential buyer of the former Del Monte facility in Sleepy Eye has withdrawn its offer in the...
Offer to purchase Del Monte facility withdrawn
Gov. Tim Walz hopes new giveaways will pick up the pace of coronavirus vaccinations in...
Minnesota to give away prizes to people who get vaccinated

Latest News

(Source: KEYC)
MRCI helps create connections for those in need of work
MRCI helps create connections for those in need of work
Mankato summer meals will be available to anyone aged 18 and younger at no cost
Mankato Area Public Schools kick-starts free summer meal program
Mankato Area Public Schools kick-starts free summer meal program
This Spring, the district added a Director of the Office of Education Equity
St. Peter Public Schools adds new role to include equity, inclusion