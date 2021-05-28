Memorial Day services planned for greater Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — American Legion posts, auxiliaries and other veteran’s groups have released their schedules for Memorial Day services around the Mankato area on Monday.

The public is welcome to attend and pay their respects at any of the services being held.

ALL MANKATO POSTS, AUXILIARIES AND VETERANS GROUPS:

8 a.m. — Korean War Memorial (Main Street and Riverfront Drive)

8:30 a.m. — Veterans Memorial Place (Veterans Memorial Ct)

11:35 a.m. — WWI Memorial (Sibley Park)

12:10 p.m. — Vietnam Veterans Memorial (Stoltzman Road)

1 p.m. — WWII Memorial (Wheeler Park)

2 p.m. — Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial (Lincoln Park)

AMERICAN LEGION POST 11, SAL, LEGION AUXILIARY, VOITURE 281 OF THE 40 & 8 AND BOY SCOUT TROOP #4:

9 a.m. — Pioneer Cemetery

9:30 a.m. — Calvary Cemetery

11 a.m. — Woodland Hills Cemetery

MORSON ARIO STRAND VFW POST 950 AND AUXILIARY:

9 a.m. — Mount Olivet Cemetery (Mankato)

9:30 a.m. — Glenwood Cemetery (Mankato)

10:15 a.m. — Decoria Cemetery (Highway 22)

10:45 a.m. — Minneopa Cemetery

AMERICAN LEGION POST #518 AND AUXILIARY:

9 a.m. — Rapidan Memorial Park (Rapidan)

10 a.m. — Kerns Cemetery (Belgrade Township)

2 p.m. — Swedish Cemetery

MORSON ARIO STRAND VFW POST 950; LYLE C. PEARSON SR. - DAV CHAPTER 10, FORREST G. JAMES - DETACHMENT #589 MARINE CORPS LEAGUE, NATIONAL GUARD REPRESENTATIVES AND AUXILIARIES:

9 a.m. — Pilgrims Rest Cemetery (Mankato)

10 a.m. — Kasota Cemetery

11 a.m. — Pathstone Living Center (Mankato)

Applications are also still available for pavers to be placed at Veterans Memorial Place in Mankato. Applications are available at the Morson Ario Strand VFW 950 and American Legion Post 518.

Other services in southern Minnesota behind held are listed below.

CLEVELAND

A 10 a.m. ceremony is slated at Meeker Cemetery.

EAGLE LAKE

American Legion Post 617 is hosting ceremonies are 8 a.m. at Burgess Cemetery; 9 a.m. at Hillcrest Nursing Home; 10 a.m. at Tivoli Cemetery; and 11 a.m. at Eagle Lake Cemetery.

ELYSIAN

A 10 a.m. ceremony is slated at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

GARDEN CITY

A 10:30 a.m. ceremony is slated at Garden City Cemetery.

JUDSON

Master Sgt. Darryl Biehn, coach-teacher for the Army Reserve, will speak at 2 p.m. at Hebron Cemetery, northeast of Judson. If the weather is rainy, the service will move to the Nicollet American Legion’s hall.

LE CENTER

A 9:30 a.m. parade begins near St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A 10 a.m. ceremony is slated in the Tri-City United Middle School building.

LE SUEUR

Ceremonies are planned for 8:50 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 9:30 a.m. at Legion Park and at about 10:45 a.m. at Mound Cemetery.

MADELIA

A wreath ceremony is planned by service organizations near the Veteran’s Memorial site.

NEW ULM

Veterans organizations plan a 10 a.m. ceremony at the Soldiers Section of New Ulm City Cemetery.

RAPIDAN

Refreshments and a sloppy Joe lunch will be served following 9 a.m. services in Rapidan Memorial Park. Participants should bring lawn chairs for a free presentation by Rapidan Heritage Society’s secretary/historian Jane Haala, who will be the guide for a “stationary tour of Rapidan.” If the weather is rainy, activities will be moved to the Rapidan Township garage.



ST. CLAIR/PEMBERTON

Grams-Schmidt American Legion Post 475 members plan a 9 a.m. ceremony at the post, a 10:15 a.m. service at Dumdei Memorial Park in Pemberton and an 11 a.m. ceremony at the Le Sueur River Bridge. Post 475′s cemetery services are at 9:15 a.m. at St. John’s (Bestman’s), 9:30 a.m. at St. Clair Catholic, 9:45 a.m. at Medo-McPherson (Preston), 10 a.m. at Medo Central (Weaver), 10:30 a.m. at Marzinske Corner (Bunker Hill), rural St. Clair, 10:45 a.m. at St. Clair Lutheran (east end of town) and noon at Woodland Hills in Mankato.

ST. JAMES

St. James School Supt. Steven Heil is the guest speaker for a 10 a.m. service sponsored by St. James American Legion.

ST. PETER

William R. Witty American Legion’s Color Guard and the Govenaires will march at 10:30 a.m. at Minnesota Square Park. Spectators are being asked to form a line along the sidewalk near Highway 169 while watching the ceremony.

WASECA

A 9 a.m. outdoor ceremony is planned near the Waseca County Courthouse and will be coordinated by the town’s Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. If the weather is rainy, the ceremony will be moved to Waseca High School.

