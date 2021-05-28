Minnesota capacity limits, social distancing restrictions lifted

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - All capacity limits and social distancing requirements for bars and restaurants officially lifted.

The change went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday night. The statewide mask mandate was the final step in Governor Tim Walz’s plan to reopen the state, but that was lifted earlier this month, following recommendations from the CDC. And just a reminder, Businesses and cities can still put their own mask mandates in place.

