MRCI helps create connections for those in need of work

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With people transitioning in and out of work, MRCI is helping provide jobs for those who may not be able to get one on their own.

Their program provides chances for people like Christina Davis, who helps clean and providing services to customers at JP Fitness in Mankato.

“I like it because it is so close to where I live at. The people who work here are so nice and stuff, and it is an easy job to do,” Davis said.

MRCI receives a request for someone who wants employment, then an employment specialist works with them to determine what would work best for them or what skills need to be worked on to be successful in their job.

“It is a really rewarding job from seeing people coming in not sure if they want to work to going out and getting a job,” said Nate Lotton, employment director at MRCI. “Going out into the community and you see that person working, and they go up to you and tell you how happy they are to be working and how much you have influenced their life.”

Those who are placed in these jobs make an immediate impact in their workplace. Their coworkers are happy to have the help and welcome them to their jobs with open arms.

“Oh, it’s great. She always comes in with a smile on her face, she is happy to be here,” JP Fitness manager Mason Holecek said. “When she gets here, she gets right to cleaning and doing what she needs to do. It has been a great impact happening here. I can tell with the members they enjoy seeing her and talking to her and communicating with her, and, yeah, it has been fantastic.”

Davis is happy to receive the chance to work.

“I just love it,” Davis said. “I really appreciate the job that they gave me.”

