Nicollet County implements CodeRed notification system
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Department implementing a CodeRED community notification system.
The system allows residents to receive important non-emergency alerts and time-sensitive messages in real-time.
The county can also deliver emergency alerts via the nation’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, known as IPAWS. This works with CodeRED to alert the public about life-threatening emergencies.
You can visit Nicollet County’s website to subscribe for CodeRED alerts and notifications.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.