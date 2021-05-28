Your Photos
Nicollet County implements CodeRed notification system

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Department implementing a CodeRED community notification system.

The system allows residents to receive important non-emergency alerts and time-sensitive messages in real-time.

The county can also deliver emergency alerts via the nation’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, known as IPAWS. This works with CodeRED to alert the public about life-threatening emergencies.

You can visit Nicollet County’s website to subscribe for CodeRED alerts and notifications.

