Pandemic Pups: Preparing pets for your return to the office

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With their owners working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, many dogs, and other types of pets, have gotten used to spending every day with their best friend. But as people return to the office, some pups may have a hard time adjusting.

That’s why owners are advised to prepare their dogs to spend hours alone again. Some techniques to do this include establishing a routine, such as waking up to an alarm, taking a shower or the rattling of keys, then leaving the home for a while.

“If you’re planning in the future to kennel them when you’re gone, you should get them used to that now. Starting out with shorter periods, and you always want to make it a positive experience,” Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital veterinarian Ken Ambrose said.

Experts suggest feeding in the kennel as well as before and after work walks.

Signs your dog may be struggling include increased vocalization or increase destruction by chewing things.

If symptoms don’t improve consider talking to a vet.

