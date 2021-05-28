Police say no concern over store camera near dressing room

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Police say there is no concern after someone reported seeing a camera aimed toward the dressing rooms of Plato’s Closet in Mankato.

Authorities say they arrived to find a security camera mounted on the ceiling, aimed toward the changing area. Police say they reviewed the footage with store management and determined the security camera was not capturing video from inside the dressing rooms.

“That was the concern from a caller, is that just the cameras in the store were pointed towards the dressing rooms which made them uncomfortable, but there was nothing inside the dressing room,” says Justin Neuman, Commander of Strategic Response, Mankato Public Safety.

There is no word on if the camera has been moved, but police say shoppers should not be concerned.

