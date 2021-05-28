Rental car shortage impacting business, tourism at home, abroad

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Typically, rental car companies buy new cars in bulk, rent them for a few years, then sell them.

While slower production of new cars is hiking up prices, many companies sold off inventory at the height of the pandemic because few people were traveling, leaving them with fewer cars now.

That has put a strain on many travel agencies and other businesses that depend on them for revenue, which is also putting a crimp on vacations that people are going through.

”We have also had some people where we have gotten a car reserved for them, but they have had to sit and wait two hours at the airport for that actual vehicle,” said Lauri Ludewig, travel agent at Emerald Travel and Cruises. “It might be there, but they have to sanitize it and do all that. So that has been a factor, too, in trying to have the car rentals turn around and that quick turn around time as well.”

Officials at Emerald Travel and Cruises say they are hopeful this issue will be resolved shortly, and it will not hurt their business or people wanting to go on vacations through the agency.

