Sens. Smith, Rounds urge DOJ to pursue meatpacking probe

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) are urging the Department of Justice to examine alleged violations by the country’s four largest meatpacking companies.

According to the senators, four companies control over 80% of the beef processing market, and 18 of the top 20 slaughter facilities in the U.S.

Smith says this control allows meat packers to seemingly control prices at their will, while Minnesota cattle producers make less money year after year, and consumers continue to pay more at the grocery store.

“We’re writing a letter to the US Department of Justice and to the Attorney General, asking him to look into this,” Smith said. “We want him to say, one, are the antitrust laws that we have in place, are they being enforced? And, two, should we toughen up those laws so that the market is more fair for producers and for consumers?”

This week Smith and Rounds called on their colleagues in Congress to join in signing their letter to the DOJ seeking protection for consumers and cattle farmers from what they call “anticompetitive practices in the beef processing market.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.