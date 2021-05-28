Your Photos
Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility opens Monday for season pass holders

By Bernadette Heier
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Season pass holders at North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility can hit the water Monday.

The pool was supposed to open to season pass owners on Saturday, but due to colder weather conditions, the opening day at the pool has been delayed. Season pass owners can now come Monday to swim from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Season passes can be picked up any day at the swim facility from 3 to 6 p.m.

The pool will be closed from June 1-4, with the grand opening for the public set for June 5.

With lows in the 30s and highs only in the 60s this weekend, we are so sad to announce we will not be open on Saturday...

Posted by North Mankato Spring Lake Park Swim Facility on Friday, May 28, 2021

“We are really excited to have a normal summer down here at the pool, we are expecting to be busy, (with) lots of smiles and lots of fun,” aquatics program director Bekah Sands said.

In addition, the pool encourages people to check out their upcoming swim programs, such as toddler time, adult nights and more.

More information on season passes and pool events can be found by visiting the North Mankato Spring Lake Park Swim Facility’s Facebook page.

