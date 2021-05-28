St. Peter Public Schools adds new role to include equity, inclusion

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The St. Peter Public School District is creating two new positions in an effort to promote equity and inclusion among students.

District officials say 30% of district enrollment consists of underrepresented communities.

This spring, the district added a director of the Office of Education Equity.

It’s now adding two new team members for its Spanish and Somali-speaking communities.

”So our liaisons serve as translators. They also work with our staff in translating our materials, things like all calls that go to people’s homes. They go out in three different languages right now. So it is really about helping our families to navigate the educational system, but also helping us to communicate with our families in a much better way,” superintendent Bill Gronseth explained.

They’re also adding an education equity advisory council with representatives from many communities coming together and advising the district on many different topics.

