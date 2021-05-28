Your Photos
Successful first day for Mavericks at NCAA DII Championships as several advance to finals

The Mavericks impress at the 2021 NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALLENDALE, Mich. (KEYC) - Day one of the three-day NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field National Championships is in the books. The Minnesota State men’s and women’s team had several athletes advance to the finals.

For the men, Kornelius Klah finished fifth in the preliminary round of the 400-meter hurdles. The senior ran a personal best time of 52.37.

Sophomore Shaheed Hickman was a qualifier in the 100m dash with a 10.50.

Senior Connor McCormick earned second team All-American Honors in the hammer throw.

On the women’s side, freshman Denisha Cartwright and Ja’Cey Simmons qualified for the finals in the 100-meter dash, while the 4x100-meter relay team of Cartwright, Jackson, Simmons and Grace Hartman advanced to the finals.

Lastly, long jumper Makayla Jackson earned All-American honors, becoming the first to do so for Minnesota State in this outdoor event.

The national championships continue tomorrow and the finals for Thursday’s qualifiers will resume on Saturday.

