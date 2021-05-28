Vikings Esports reaches North American semifinal round

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Esports competitors from 381 schools across the nation entered the 2021 College League of Legends Season. Now, as the competition moves into its last phases, only 4 schools remain.

One of those four is Bethany Lutheran College’s Vikings Esports Team in Mankato. The team has remained undefeated in the championship.

“We’ve just been playing super well this past month and we’re super happy to be in the final four,” said Lucas Fricke, Director of Vikings Esports.

Fricke has been playing Esports for decades. He added, “When I was in high school, I was in football and everybody loved the football team but not everybody loved the gamers.”

He now leads Bethany’s all-star team.

“What’s awesome about Esports becoming mainstream for people of all ages is it gets to celebrate that group of people who put their time and talents into something that’s really really cool,” Fricke mentioned.

The game, League of Legends, is one of the world’s most popular video games. It’s centered on team-based strategy and outplaying opponents.

So far, Bethany defeated the University of California Berkeley and Western University of London, Ontario. They will move on to play Maryville University in the Final Four on Saturday.

“We’re super, super excited that a small college like Bethany has a chance to play on the national stage,” stated Fricke.

Fricke says one more school will be eliminated before the competition moves on to the finals, where the ultimate winner will be crowned the 2021 Collegiate Champion.

