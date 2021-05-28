Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Vikings Esports reaches North American semifinal round

A competitor on the Viking's Esports team practicing League of Legends
A competitor on the Viking's Esports team practicing League of Legends(Bethany Lutheran College)
By Meghan Grey
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Esports competitors from 381 schools across the nation entered the 2021 College League of Legends Season. Now, as the competition moves into its last phases, only 4 schools remain.

One of those four is Bethany Lutheran College’s Vikings Esports Team in Mankato. The team has remained undefeated in the championship.

“We’ve just been playing super well this past month and we’re super happy to be in the final four,” said Lucas Fricke, Director of Vikings Esports.

Fricke has been playing Esports for decades. He added, “When I was in high school, I was in football and everybody loved the football team but not everybody loved the gamers.”

He now leads Bethany’s all-star team.

“What’s awesome about Esports becoming mainstream for people of all ages is it gets to celebrate that group of people who put their time and talents into something that’s really really cool,” Fricke mentioned.

The game, League of Legends, is one of the world’s most popular video games. It’s centered on team-based strategy and outplaying opponents.

So far, Bethany defeated the University of California Berkeley and Western University of London, Ontario. They will move on to play Maryville University in the Final Four on Saturday.

“We’re super, super excited that a small college like Bethany has a chance to play on the national stage,” stated Fricke.

Fricke says one more school will be eliminated before the competition moves on to the finals, where the ultimate winner will be crowned the 2021 Collegiate Champion.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
A potential buyer of the former Del Monte facility in Sleepy Eye has withdrawn its offer in the...
Offer to purchase Del Monte facility withdrawn
Thomas Edward McBroom, who is also the mayor of Elysian, Minn., is being charged with DWI and...
Elysian mayor charged with DWI after being clocked at 97 mph
FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation...
Walz orders flags at half staff in honor of fallen conservation officer
Some members of the Jackson community have conflicting ideas about who or what is to blame for...
Island of silt on Loon Lake is growing, and so is frustration from residents

Latest News

FILE — Dean Blackwell holds his American flag over his heart during the Pledge of Allegiance at...
Memorial Day services planned for greater Mankato area
FILE — Charges have been filed in Le Sueur County District Court after a Dakota County couple...
Investigators charge Dakota County couple for 2018 explosion, fire in Montgomery
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown delivers his...
Bahena Rivera found guilty of murder in Mollie Tibbetts killing
The Mavericks impress at the 2021 NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Successful first day for Mavericks at NCAA DII Championships as several advance to finals