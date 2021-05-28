Your Photos
WATCH: Verdict reached in Bahena Rivera murder trial, announcement expected soon

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) -

A verdict has been reached in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial, and an announcement is expected soon.

Bahena Rivera is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in Poweshiek County in 2018. Tibbetts disappeared while out for a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. Investigators said Bahena Rivera led them to her body in a cornfield several weeks later.

The jury deliberated for seven hours following closing arguments.

Day one of jury deliberation ended after three hours on Thursday and resumed at 8:33 a.m. on Friday.

The jury is made up of seven men and five women. Nine of the jurors are white and three are Hispanic, Latino or Spanish. They range in ages between 19 and 71.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

